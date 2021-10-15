Relationship adviser, Blessing Okoro, has strong words for celebrities that buy expensive phones for the sake of it

Blessing criticised celebrities that use expensive phones and still pay for photoshoots, maintaining that their phones can take powerful photos and shoot nice videos

According to her, most of the expensive phones are only utilised for Instagram and Facebook posts and fans have reacted to her opinion

Popular relationship adviser, Blessing Okoro, has hit out at celebrities who buy expensive phones and cannot put them to optimal use.

She questioned why a celebrity will own an iPhone of about N1.5 million and still be paying photographers to do photoshoots, maintaining that their phones can take powerful photos and shoot powerful videos.

Blessing Okoro faults other celebrities.

Source: Instagram

Blessing made the comment via her verified Instagram page when she posted a worded image that reads:

"I wonder how people especially celebrities spend so much buying expensive phones and still spend so much doing photo shoots. Do you know your phones can shoot powerful videos and take powerful pictures? A lot of people have so much they cant use."

She further blasted the celebrities with expensive phones that still pay for photoshoots every day and only use them on Facebook and Instagram.

See her post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Blessing's comments on expensive phones.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments below:

Dalascouture:

"Sorry but bitter truth is Celebrities enjoy most of all this things FREE of Charge from brands."

Finest_bosschick:

"I also feel most of them are insecure just few celebrities still post normal pictures!...they want to be so perfect..is not even about knowing how to use their phone ! is how they want to be perceived as perfect."

_onome__06:

"Why not snap with your phone n edit with your laptop except it’s special occasions like pre wedding shoot,birthdays n all cause photography too need to eat."

Stanlouiss:

"No cause bad market for photographers."

Silentaire_lifestyle:

"A professional camera can never equal to a phone camera! Know this Know Peace."

Gossip_spot:

"Lol.... No allow recent bbnaija graduates and alumni see this post ó."

Fashion_malca.ng:

"They love photo shoot cos most of their skin is bad and phone cnt give them the heavy filter they need to keep up."

