Singer Jaywon told acclaimed relationship expert Blessing Okoro that people like her with miserable always want others to join them

The singer blasted Okoro after she described him as a small boy during their exchange on Annie Idibia's post about 2baba

Jaywon stated that the internet has made it easy for people without talents to meddle in the affairs of real celebs

When actress Annie Idibia called out her husband and his baby mama on social media, it got Nigerians talking as people gave various opinions about her action.

Acclaimed relationship expert Blessing Okoro was one of the people who shared her views.

Okoro, who seemed to be in support of Annie, said before a woman publicises the issues in her marriage, she must have been talking to her man inside the house.

Singer Jaywon lambasts Blessing Okoro over 2baba's family drama. Photos: @jaywonjuwonlo, @official2baba, @officialblessingceo

Singer Jaywon and Blessing Okoro in a war of words

Singer Jaywon sighted Blessing's comment and he responded by saying people whose lives have spoilt are looking for others to join them. He then told her to let others be if she doesn't want to be married again.

Blessing saw the singer's comment and described him as a small boy.

Check out their exchange below:

Jaywon didn't let go of Blessing's comments as he took to his own Instagram page to address her.

According to him, social media has made it easy for people without talents to describe themselves as celebrities.

He said:

"Take a look at the Life and Times of everyone involved in this disturbing circle of saga that's been brewing, take a look at everyone; the singers, actresses, actors, LEGIT businessmen, do you actually think you have the right to talk in our midst? These are people with talents and are just mere humans making normal human mistakes."

Read his full post below:

Nigerians hail Jaywon for his response to Blessing

old_proverbs:

"If nor be social media blessing and Jaywon nah mate..... make she go listen to Facebook love."

augustee_na:

"He finished her."

official_bobby_fredrick:

"If ur parents are still together ur relationship advicers should be ur parents not these half baked relationship advicers here that can't maintain 2 years relationship."

seun_dreams:

"Na mumu Dey listen to blessing onye eze advice. ole jatijati."

kennedyexcel:

"Na mumu dey collect relationship advice from social media and Blessing CEO, Relationship expert Ndi ara, Otele."

sir_eltee:

"It’s annoying when Instablog sensor these words. It makes so much sense when you read it in its raw form. Stop giving us puzzles."

callmedamy:

"if you want to be single for life collect advice from blessing CEO...it’s finished for you."

_therealdidi_:

"She doesn’t even have right to involve herself."

sandra_agupugo:

"Is actually not her fault, I blame social media. Onyeze calling real talent and businessman small boy."

Harrysong reacts to 2baba and Annie’s drama

The singer took to his Instagram account with a post bashing Annie for bringing the family business to social media.

According to the singer, if a young man wants to live long and have peace in his home, he should not marry a woman who uses social media heavily without discretion.

He also noted that such women post anything online because it becomes content that attracts brands to her.

