A makeup artiste showed off her prowess as she did her face beat of a dark-skinned lady with blue eyes

She displayed the process of transforming the lady's bare face to a glam look that got massive reactions from netizens

Some social media users spoke about how eager they wanted to see the results of the lady's makeup, and they shared their thoughts about it

A makeup artiste @ssvocal0 on TikTok dazzled netizens as she displayed how she transformed the face of one of her clients with her beauty products.

In a video, she showed the bare face of the dark-complexioned lady and how she began to apply powder of light shades on her face.

The makeup artiste continued to apply powder on the lady's face till she was satisfied. She moved to her eyebrows and drew a perfect shape with her black eye pencil. The next part of her face she focused on was her eyes and she ensured that she applied beautiful colours of eye shadows including gold, purple, and black, and aligned them properly.

Makeup artist transforms lady's face

In addition, the beautician fixed artificial eyelashes on her client and blended her makeup again. After she was done, she brushed her client's hair and showed the total transformation after she rocked a gorgeous outfit. The lady smiled in the video and could pass for a light-complexioned person because of her makeup.

Several netizens noted that the makeup artist could have made the lady beautiful without changing her complexion with the beauty products. Others wondered how she would look when her hands, legs, and other parts of her body were still dark.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as makeup artist transform lady's face

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as a makeup lady transforms a lady's face below:

@ola-unusual:

"What will then happen to the hands and legs?"

@KINGMERCY:

"Only God can judge makeup artistes."

@Mirabella

"Bit you were dark na."

@OJWIRE:

"Imagine say rain come start to dey fall."

@Newest art worldwide:

"Nobody is talking about the blue eyes."

@Suleman Hassan GME:

"This is renovation not makeup."

@Joy:

"You look beautiful. Yo yo yo I’m kidding."

@Ewaoluwa:

"Hmmm. I can't believe I watch till the final result. Kudos to her makeover artist she did a great work."

@Danielzzz:

"Our first date na for swimming pool."

@Gifted:

"Nothing anybody wan tell me na Ghanaian person be dis."

@Phunky:

"You don't have to be fair before you look beautiful... Black is forever a beauty to behold."

Woman shows off incredible makeup transformation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a makeup artist showed the stuff she was made of after she displayed how she transformed one of her client's face.

The woman wanted to cover up the patches on her face and desired a beautiful makeup from the artist.

In the video shared online, the makeup artist showed the steps she followed to give the woman an incredible look.

