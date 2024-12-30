A lady identified as AY decided to take her fashion game to another level, and she contacted her tailor to help her out

She noted that she wanted to recreate a dress designed by Wanni Fuga and worn by Veekee James, and she shared the style with her tailor

However, when the tailor was through with the design, what she made for the lady got many people talking

A TikToker @ayhairss shared how she wanted to give her tailor a chance to make a Wanni Fuga dress for her, but what she got was not what she ordered.

Lady laughs at the designer outfit tailor made for her. Image credit: @veekee_james/IG, @ayhairrs

Source: TikTok

She reached out to her tailor and gave her the design. The tailor did not state that she could not make the outfit.

The tailor made an attempt to recreate the attire, but the finishing was different from what was expected.

@ayhairss posted the video of the outfit and laughed at it for a while, which attracted other funny reactions from fellow TikTokers. Some people guessed that she was trying to imitate the style worn by fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James.

Other social media users shared their thoughts on the attire and gave sarcastic suggestions on how she could rock the outfit.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to lady's Wanni Fuga dress

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the lady's Wanni Fuga dress below:

@Jane:

"When I saw it, I knew exactly that you were trying to recreate Veekee James' bubu dress."

@Tracy Edos:

"It's Wanni Fuga. They are gorgeous."

@Blings and Jewels:

"Have you seen hotel Transylvania. You for just sew am in black."

@Henrietta:

"Just carry staff, rub powder for face work don start oh."

@Isabel-Williams:

"Just go open coven. You don get queen mother cloth."

@Big_baby k:

"Na to carry sacrament remain make you turn to reverend father."

MIZSDEBBIE:

"Ohh you were recreating that Veekee James style. That style is risky na."

@ayhairss:

"My sister."

@PH fashion designer:

"I laugh so hard. You be like Esusu in Seven Doors."

@Smallchops & cakes in Ughelli:

"This na cult uniform."

@Eri_toluwani:

"Sorry o, but do you tell the tailor that you want to contest for the post of archbishop in your church?"

Lady orders Veekee James' dress

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady and her fashion designer got netizens talking after they displayed their design online.

The attire was a recreation of what Veekee James wore, which got the commendation of her fans.

Veekee and the lady's attire were similar, and one would not easily notice any difference because their body types fit the style.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng