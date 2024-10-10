Super Eagles player Kelechi Iheanacho has shared a new business venture and he encourages his fans to patronise him

In a video, he held a pink sweater and noted that Europe will soon be cold and he urged his fans to buy the fashion item to shield them from the weather

Some netizens stated that the footballer was bringing out his business sense as an alternative if his football career at his club hits the rock

Nigerian footballer Kelechi Iheanacho has shared why his fans should patronise his sweater business.

The Super Eagles player revealed that Europe is approaching the winter season. Hence, he said his fans would need the sweaters to cover their bodies from cold.

Kelechi Iheanacho showcases the seaters he has for sale. Image credit: @kelechi72

Source: Instagram

He rocked a green Super Eagles jersey as he held a pink sweater which he displayed to his friends in a room.

In the video shared by @DAMIADENUGA on X, the 28-year-old had a big box filled with other sweaters, and his friends checked out some of them.

His fans applauded him for having other plans if Sevilla Football Club, where he plies his trade in Spain, may not need his services anymore.

Kelechi Iheanacho to play against Libya

Kelechi was among those who got a call-up to the Super Eagles team for their African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers game against Libya on Friday, October 11, 2024. He has joined his other teammates at their camp in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

Watch Kelechi Iheanacho's video below:

Reactions to Kelechi Iheanacho's video

Check out some of the reactions to Kelechi Iheancho's video below:

@Timmynaijaa:

"Na so I carry all winter clothes come out now, I wey never see winter before."

@heisoozy:

"Him next move if Sevilla kick am out."

@kutthroatktb:

"Mr poppins i sight you o."

Kelechi Iheanacho pens farewell letter to Leicester

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kelechi left Leicester City at the end of last season after his contract expired in June.

The attacker, who spent seven seasons at the King Power Stadium, joined Sevilla as a free agent.

He took to his social media accounts to pen an emotional farewell message to the Premier League club.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng