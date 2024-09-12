A lady decided to make herself look beautiful and chose a hairstyle that demanded the services of several hairstylists

The hairstyle had some parts of her hair weaved with hair extensions while the other part had long braids attached to it

In a video shared online, some hairstylists took different positions at the salon and they made the hairstyle, which attracted onlookers

Some hairstylists proved that they have no limit to the kind of hairstyles that they make as they plaited a lady's hair.

The lady sat on a chair as the hairstylists jointly made long braids for her. At the front part, the lady's hair was weaved with gold hair extensions.

Meanwhile, at the other part, her hair was braided to give it a massive length. Some hairstylists were focused on cutting the artificial hair to a particular portion. Others concentrated on plaiting the hair.

In the video shared by blogger Tunde Ednut, the length of the braids attracted onlookers who stared at the hair. Some netizens were displeased with the hairstyle.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the long braids

See some of the reactions to the long braids hairstyle below:

@screwy_writer:

"This one is just content. Guess she got the attention cos no sensible woman will put herself through this stress except the person is not OK."

@princemightt5:

"This long pass long distance relationship."

@rikkystouch_mua:

"Abi they Wan break record for the longest braid ni."

@realjudy__:

"All I can say is the hairdresser don cash out, cos this kind style 100k last."

@mc_sighted:

"For head wey no get sense."

@ifunanya_official:

"This is longer than Nigerian problems."

Woman makes one million braids

Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman showed the extent she could go to look good as she made a beautiful hairstyle that caused her pain.

In a video, she was seen making the popular one million braids that were tiny and involved a long and painful process.

She moved her body in discomfort as the hairstylists did a final touch on her hair, but she could not contain the pain.

