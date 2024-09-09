A hairstylist displayed her creative prowess as she made a creative hairstyle for one of her female clients

In a video, she shared how she began the process of the butterfly-themed hairstyle, which looked daunting to the lady

After she was done with the process, she trimmed it carefully and showed off its angles, which got her accolades

A hairstylist Sukura Bilau Mojere had the attention of netizens after she shared the extent she could go to display her creative ability.

She made a butterfly-themed hairstyle for one of her customers and she showed off some stages of making the hairstyle in a video.

The hairstylist packed her client's hair neatly and formed a tall stiff ponytail using tread on it. After she was done with the process, she created the wings of the butterfly with two shades of brown.

In the video shared by @mjbeautysalon1 on Instagram, she also added the other parts of the butterfly and imprinted the polka dot design on it, which gave it a beautiful look.

While trimming the thread on the hair, the hairstylist moved the butterfly part of the hair gently to show off its intimidating look.

Reactions to the butterfly-themed hairstyle

Several netizens have shared their take on the butterfly-inspired hairstyle. See some of the comments below:

@queenvee_hive:

"Nigerians will not appreciate your work. Tag International handles. This is very creative."

@grace_emmanuel_52:

"Nigerians are very creative, we just need the right environment to thrive."

@june10baby:

"You all should calm down, she didn’t do it for the “everyday look.”

@kellyscyril:

"Creativity at its peak."

@saltpurr:

"Hair trend or work of art."

