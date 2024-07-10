Fashion has gone beyond looking all glamorous and stylish for some people, to others, it entails going through discomfort

A lady rocked massive eyelashes that cover her eyes. Image credit: @mazitundeednut

She wore a black shirt and wrapped her head in a leopard-skin scarf as she flaunted the massive fashion item in her eyes.

At intervals, she blinked her eyes which gave room for little exposure to her sight.

A popular blogger, Tunde Ednut, posted the video of the lady and he said that wearing massive eyelashes is now a trend among some ladies in the United States.

Aside from her love for flashy eyelashes, the lady has a unique taste for beautifully painted nails. She rocked hers graciously while flaunting it before the camera.

Some netizens said the eyelashes are not fine while others noted that she needs it to fly.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the video

Some netizens have shared their take on the lady's massive eyelashes. See some of the comments below:

@omarianah:

"Apart from the inconvenience it's not even fine."

@theempress_1:

"Natural girls are still winning."

@barbiefenty_:

"I’m a lash tech, but I would never let my clients go out sad like this."

@ian.tairu:

"Roses are red violets are blue she thinks she’s pretty but that’s not true."

@keeykeey_._:

"She can rob people and never get identified with that mask."

@mc_habakkuk1:

"This girl fit cry for 2 days no body go notice tears because the eye lashes go sock the whole tears."

@zu_merah

"She needs it to fly."

@endylight1:

"She should enter a bike, I wanna check something."

