A lady decided to look fashionable and requested a beautiful black dress from her fashion designer

The original outfit had a pleated design and was styled with a matching headwrap that gave the lady a stylish vibe

What the fashion designer made did not meet the expectations of her client and it was made with a white fabric

A lady had netizens laughing after she shared the dress she ordered from her fashion designer and what she got.

She requested a black gown with a pleated design that covered the vital parts of the lady who inspired the outfit.

It also had a matching headwrap that looked stylish on the lady. However, the fashion designer made a different style with an inferior white fabric.

The attire, posted by @asoebispecial on Instagram, had no pleated design and it lacked steeze which got hilarious responses from netizens after she posted it online.

See the two outfits below:

Peeps react to both outfit

Some Instagram users have reacted to the outfit the fashion designer made for the lady. See some of the comments below:

@tee_bque:

"Person use sun ray sew cloth, you carry Lycra go give tailor. You con do shoulder like bat wey dey starve."

@rufuschrissyfashion:

"Beautiful recreation with different fabrics."

@sparkling_blak:

"No one is talking about the girl's beauty. Her color is so unique."

@accessories_by_toks:

"How much you pay?"

@marymush_boutique:

"It’s the same thing but the fabric is different."

@_oyinkansolaadewunmi:

"The fabric isn't the same now, it will come out differently."

@citycasuals.ng:

"Lol... Na you no stand well."

@takeoversclothings:

"They need to arrest whoever gave her that. She/he used the wrong fabric."

Netizens react to dress ordered by lady

