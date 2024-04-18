International singer Rihanna let her fans into her fashion style while she had her two pregnancies

In an interview with BBC News, the beautiful mother of two revealed that she was able to wear heels during her first pregnancy

She added that her second pregnancy was different as her style changed, and this made her fans commend her

International singer Robyn Rihanna Fenty opened up on how she slayed during her first and second pregnancies.

Rihanna is always on her A-game fashion-wise. Image credit: @badgalriri

Source: Instagram

In an interview with BBC News, the singer noted that while she carried her first child, Rza, she was able to rock heels throughout.

However, her second pregnancy (that birthed Riot) limited her fashion style as she could not wear heels. She explained that she had a toddler, a big belly, a baby bag and a coat cause it was winter. So, heels were out of it, and she had to switch up her fashion game.

After giving birth to her second child, the Lift Me Up crooner said she is now flexible with her style.

Check out Rihanna's interview in the video below:

Reactions to Rihanna's interview

Several fans of the singer have reacted to her interview. See some of the comments below:

@imohammad3l3:

"Respect button."

@kiitfoundation:

"Pregnancy and childbirth truly influence a lot of change in woman, must have been a wonderful experience."

@rihannaschild:

"Let’s accept this, she is the most sincere and beautiful celebrity of our generation."

@chrisschoreo:

"She’s perfect. That is all."

@stassieelopez_:

"Impressive."

@emilybrown43678:

"She's a sincere and beautiful celebrity of our generation."

@wcedoesart:

"I love her."

@iammaeven:

"How can you not love her? She’s so beautiful, so honest, and so down to earth."

