A video of a hairstylist working on a client's hair has gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions

In the now-trending footage, the stylist is seen attaching some hair pieces to the gel ponytail hairstyle

The nature of the styling process has left many people unimpressed, many of whom have commented on it

Gel ponytail hairstyles may be sleek and trendy, but it appears one lady's unique styling method has left little to be desired.

The video of the hairstyling has sparked mixed reactions Credit: @krakshq

Source: Instagram

A video posted by @krakshq shows a hairstylist using black gel to stick thick hair pieces on the client's already laid ponytail hair.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of unique hairstyle

tutucoco_:

"She did something nice and covered it with nonsense."

midella.cakes:

"They should have left the hair style without that shoe filler."

klassic_crochets:

"But the hair already looks nice without the extra."

urbanchicstyle_:

"That smile is not from the customer’s mind oo."

koyes_gourmet_kitchen:

"Na this one dem dey call installation."

mecdeez:

"Please is she putting glue directly to her hair or it’s something else."

oluteewai:

"Her hair is way better than what she sticking to it."

selfacakes_tz:

"Her hair was already nice but she chose nonsense instead."

ismaila_jr:

"Why is she smiling?"

