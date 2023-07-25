A video of some asoebi ladies in yellow has gone viral on social media over the nature of their ensembles

The beautiful ladies looked extra gorgeous in corset designs as they flaunted their looks in the trending video

In other news, one stunning bride left internet users filled with admiration after a video of her civil look surfaced online

When it comes to wedding guest fashion, Nigerian women make sure to always bring their A-game and we love to see it!

A video of some asoebi ladies has trended online, and it has everything to do with their ensembles.

Photos of some ladies in yellow asoebi Credit: @lawyergirl_clothing_line

Dressed in matching yellow dresses, the ladies flaunted their curves and elegance in corset bodice designs, each complementing the look with gele headgears and handfans.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of asoebi ladies in yellow looks

asoebiafrica:

"Una be bride? Wey the bride? Asoebi babes be looking like Brides they came fully prepared."

blue_temz:

"Wetin bride come wear bayii."

esi_ofthebuj:

"This is how I want my girls to pull up at my wedding."

teefamuyiwa:

"Brides need to stand well this days o, because this asoebi girls nondey play again o!"

mz_radiant:

"Make we first see the actual bride before we conclude because its giving i and my best friends got married the same day . Love it."

mz_radiant:

"Dear best friends this is how y’all should put up on my day you can add extra."

adaberrys_signature:

"Wahala for Bride if she dress shabbily o."

kenny_kiss:

"How I want my girls to come fully prepared for my wedding."

Asoebi fashion: Lady shows off her N1.7m wedding guest ensemble, netizens react

One lady went all out to be the perfectly fashionable wedding guest, rocking what is said to be an expensive asoebi ensemble.

Blogger @asoebiladies, shared a video of the gorgeous woman who draped her curves in a pin k ensemble.

The dress featured sheer infusion around the neckline and tassels around the structured sleeves. The corset bodice was designed with baby pink fabric to complement what appears to be pink and white damask.

"Beautiful and classy": Lady's stylish civil ensemble trends, netizens impressed

The world of social media recently went abuzz with excitement as a stunning video of a bride during her civil union ceremony took the internet by storm.

Radiating confidence and elegance, the blushing bride's daring fashion choice has captivated the hearts of fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

In the video posted, the bride identified as Temilade effortlessly rocks a sleek coat draped over a chic mini dress, accentuating her style with fashionable white-framed sunglasses.

