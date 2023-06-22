A Calabar-based makeup artist has taken to social media to share how single and married should glam their faces

According to her, singles ought to put more details into their makeup than married women

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Over a month after going viral for using a fresh pepper fruit to do her makeup, Calabar-based makeup artist, @97th._artistry, is back again with another interesting video.

The talented glam queen recently shared a tutorial for both married and single ladies.

Photos of the makeup artist showing how to makeup as a single or married woman Credit: @97th._artistry

Source: Instagram

In the video, she showed how women in these two categories ought to wear their makeup.

According to the makeup artist, while single ladies should put more effort into their looks by going for attention-catching application methods, married women should opt for a subtle look.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of makeup artist's glam look for single and married women

affordableshoesbydanaa:

"I am married oh but na ashawo make up, I Dey always like to do oh, my glow must blind my enemies o."

vickyidahosa:

"Let the singles breatheee!!!"

officialomorella:

"I'm not married but the married side is me all day, every day."

oluwachanni:

"No wonder I’m single, i no dey do anyone."

mhiz_jules:

"I’m single but I like d married part…..I like me a no makeup makeup look."

123omotola:

"Best thing do married makeup week days... single make up for turn up."

signature_fragrances_01:

"I like my single look jare everywhere popping."

the_bosede_ajayi:

"And there's me whose only makeup is lipgloss."

amziidoll:

"Let the single breathe o! Even for Makeup again! Married and single? So by their makeup you shall know their marital status."

king_eldorado_smith:

"I see no difference seriously."

teeana_hatsnmore:

"I am single and I don't even wear makeup E be like I no wan marry."

