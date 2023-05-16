A woman showing her incredible convertible shoes has netizens applauding her fashion transformation

Netizens have marvelled at the innovative design and functionality of the convertible shoes

In a similar story, a video of a shoe-sneaker hybrid left many internet users cracking up with laughter

The world of fashion is constantly evolving, and one of the latest innovations to capture the attention of fashion lovers is the convertible heel.

Photos of the convertible shoes Credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

This revolutionary shoe design promises to give women the best of both worlds - the glamour and height of high heels combined with the comfort and practicality of flats.

With a simple click or snap, the convertible heel can transform from a high heel to a flat shoe in seconds, making it the perfect solution for women on the go.

A video of a woman switching up her look at a function has wowed internet users.

In the video posted by @instablog9ja, the lady was seen removing the heel off her sandals and replacing it with a small flat one.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of convertible shoes

@emonechisom:

"Women and complicated things."

@birth_digiital:

"Wow I want this."

@dmt955:

"Makes sense, wow."

@hareeyhor:

"Love this."

Woman launches Pashion Footwear: Convertible shoes that change from stilettos to flats

We've all experienced the agony of wearing stilettos for long periods. That's why Haley Pavone went viral when she posted a video on TikTok highlighting her journey of creating a convertible high-heel.

With more than 1.2 million views and over 127 000 likes, it's no wonder why this invention has been getting run reviews.

Pashion Footwear was established after the 27-year-old was out at her college sorority spring ball. She had to take her heels off because of her discomfort while dancing the night away.

Video of 2-in-1 shoes go viral, netizens amused by unique design

In recent years, sneaker culture has exploded, with enthusiasts and collectors constantly on the lookout for the latest and greatest kicks.

However, a new type of sneaker has recently gone viral online - the sneaker-work shoe hybrid.

These shoes, which appeared to be designed to be both stylish and functional for those who work on their feet all day, have garnered attention for their unique design and practicality.

