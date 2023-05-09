Ayra Starr recently took to her social media accounts to share photos of her latest braided hairstyle

The look featured long strands of braids embellished with what appeared to be beads all over

The singer who tagged the style as 'raindrops braids' had fans gushing over her sense of style

Sability crooner, Ayra Starr, continues to prove that she is a Sabi babe when it comes to fashion and style.

The Mavin artist recently shared photos of her new braided hairstyle, and fans are loving it.

Photos of Ayra Starr Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Ayra Starr first posted a video showing slides of her photos, in which she was sporting a braided hairstyle featuring beaded embellishments all over.

She captioned her TikTok post:

"Raindrops braids for the win."

See photos posted on her Instagram page:

Fans react to Ayra Starr's hairstyle on TikTok

Jayn:

"Hairdressers are in trouble this summer."

Beny:

"If you no get better pillow, no worry yourself."

Miss Okonma:

"Trendsetter babe."

Isabelldadroen:

"Ur the one that eats! Everything looks good on you."

iamunique:

"Always doing something different."

Temi:

"You're always slaying hairstyles."

Official Idunu

"Hairstyle is a 20 out of a 10."

Latasha Larina:

"Braids are getting better and better."

