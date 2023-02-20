A lady boarded a bus rocking a braided wig which has made her go viral on social media

In the video which captures the back of her head, the braids are seen rooted to what appears to be a plastic wig cap

Several internet users who saw the video has taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

A video of a woman sporting an interested braided wig has left social media users cracking up with laughter.

Braided wigs are pretty hot right now as it saved many people time and is a beautiful way to opt out of experiencing the pain that comes with braiding.

Photos of the braids and a stock model. Credit: @famstarzs, (Instagram) Hal Bergman Photography

Source: Getty Images

With these wigs, there are various types and not all of them give off that natural look.

The video of the lady rocking her wig left many people amused due to the nature of the wig which appeared to be synthetic.

More interestingly is the wig cap used for the braided wig which the poster speculated was made from nylon.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to lady's braided wig in viral video

omotolani__idowu:

"Is it by force be real with yourself and manage the little you have and come out good with it instead of trying to be like someone else.Being real with your existence buys in good things to your doorstep plus peace of mind."

becca_amara:

"Try Dey buy original they no go ear word #cheap#"

toyosi_akinpelu:

"Wait o I never understand."

shukurah85:

"That's is called hair bomb."

