A video from a ceremony captures the moment a lady suffered an embarrassing wardrobe fail

In the clip shared by blogger, @a_taste_of_ghana, the lady is seen dancing energetically

Shortly after, she turns and gives her back to the audience in an attempt to shake her bum which leads to a tear in her skirt

While ensuring you steal the show at an event, it is important you don't do that the wrong way.

A trending video online saw a lady stealing the show at an event in a rather embarrassing manner.

Photos of the lady at the event. Credit: @a_taste_of_ghana

Source: Instagram

In the video, the lady was dressed in a yellow peplum blouse and a maxi pencil skirt with a parting at the back.

She was seen dancing alongside another woman in a crowded hall. As she bends to give the cheering crowd some more, her skirt splits right in the middle and exposes her bum.

This elicited a scream from the audience and she quickly tried to cover up with her hands as she ran away.

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to video of lady's wardrobe blunder

dukesirlorm:

"That was a great opening ceremony."

ogamode.gabriel:

"She going to look for the tailor that make the cloth."

abenaquarsh:

"And the guy did so well, by shielding her."

abenaquarsh:

"Over confidence."

Lady's modelling style in video leaves internet users amused

Sometimes, all you need is the right amount of confidence and you can either have people cheering you or become a potential meme on social media.

Either way, it is a win-win situation.

One particular lady recently left people cracking up with laughter after a video surfaced on social media in which she displayed exceptional modelling skills. She modelled her outfit which she later transforms into a romper before doing a confident walk back.

Nigerians react to video of lady with no front hair getting braided hairstyle

For many people, their love of braided hairstyles transcends reasoning and as seen online, not even a loss of hair can stand in the way.

A video shared online by @ourtalkroom saw yet another lady getting her hair weaved, despite her severe lack of front hair.

The start of the video sees her with a single line of braid starting from the front. By the end of the video, we see the lady sporting a neatly done Ghana-weaving hairstyle.

