Mr Jollof has taken to social media to release a full statement following his ongoing spat with Wizkid

Recall he had reacted to the forthcoming Wizkid/Davido's show, earning him a knock from the Made In Lagos star

In the post shared on his Instagram page, Mr Jollof explained that his comment came from a place of love and apologized to his fan

Earlier on, Delta state comedian, Mr Jollof, had claimed that Wizkid was trying to capitalise on Davido's popularity with their upcoming music tour.

Well, after getting dragged by Wizkid's and his associates, it appears Mr Jollof is taking back his words.

In a recent statement released by the self-acclaimed social critic, Jollof explained that his comments about Wizkid came from a place of love.

Part of the statement wrote:

"My recent message towards Ayo Balogun (WIZKID) was borne from a place of deep love for the artist,though not received in that manner, which led to an online outburst and banters. I would like to reiterate that Mr Jollof brand is one to support YOUNG ENTREPRENEURS, both growing and established. It is heartbreaking when the positive energy with which I render such support is regarded as inconsequential and downtrodden."

He went on to apologize to his fans for letting his emotions get the better part of him. Check out the post below:

