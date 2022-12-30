A video of a lady getting her face glammed up has left social media users buzzing with reactions

The video sees the client with a heavily-made up face in need of proper blending

The makeup artist can be heard speaking with confidence about her makeup skills, amusing many people

Social media users are having a field day with a trending video of a lady getting her face made up by a beautician.

Whether for fun or a serious job carried out, the makeup artist's skills have come under heavy questioning by social media users due to the nature of the look.

Photos of the makeup. Credit: @esthy_beauty

Source: Instagram

In the video posted on Instagram, the client is seen with smokey eyes and a heavily-applied and unblended makeup look.

In the background, the makeup artist can be heard bragging about having upgraded as she busied away on the client's face.

In response to the client's question, she talked about a 'cemetery makeup' she did for another client, revealing that it was 'eight layers'.

She also assures the client that the makeup will last for three days.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Social media users react to bizarre makeup look in trending video

_oluwadamilolah_:

"God abeg cemetery make up."

adekoyafat:

"No be 6 na 8 layers."

iam_ayoakins:

"What tha hell is this na."

bukkybanten4u:

"That one naa cemetery your own make up naa mortuary own."

__motoyosi__:

"Police go pack everybody."

dj_zeekon:

"This is pure wickedness na."

dj_zeekon:

"If na me,d way i go take bite d makeup artist ehn my teeth no go comot her body oo."

taymiee_oa:

"Na juju b this."

brielle_o_solomon:

"Trust the process sis."

