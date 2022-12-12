Chantou Kwamboka is the new Miss World Kenya after standing out among other contestants during the beauty pageant

Chantou was handed over the crown by the outgoing Miss World Kenya, Sharon Obara, during the lovely event hosted at Two Rivers Mall

The Miss World Kenya 2022 walked away with several monetary awards; she beamed with joy after the great achievement

Miss World Kenya beauty pageant went down in a colourful event at Two Rivers, Nairobi, on the night of Saturday, December 10.

Chantou Kwamboka crowned Miss World Kenya 2022/2023. Photo: Chantou Kwamboka.

Miss World Kenya: Auspicious event

Top models who had made it to the finals of the heavily-contested crown stepped out in their best fashions to stand out on the runway.

Chantou Kwamboka, who was the first runner-up at the Miss World Kenya 2021 won by Sharon Obara, emerged as the best this time after impressing the strict judges.

Cabinet secretary Namwamba graced the event

The Maseno University alumna was crowned by Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts Ababu Namwamba.

While giving his speech, Namwamba promised to notify President William Ruto so that the Head of State can hand the new Miss World Kenya national flag as a symbol of recognition.

The outgoing Miss World Kenya, Obara, was filled with emotions while handing over the crown to Chantou.

Amount Chantou pocketed

After being crowned as the Miss World Kenya 2022/2023, Chantou was gifted KSh 500,000 (about N1.8 million).

She also got KSh 250,000 (about N1.4 million) from Ashleys, which was one of the partners of the lovely event.

Check out the moment Chantou was crowned winner:

