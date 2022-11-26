A video of an interesting sneaker has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions online

The viral clip sees a pair of shears attached to the side of the shoe and is used to cut up some vegetables

In fashion, there are no limits to how daring some creations can be and a video currently trending online is yet another proof.

In the clip shared by blogger, @lessiswore, a colourful graphic sneaker is seen in the video frame, with a pair of shear scissors attached on the side.

Photos of the shoes. Credit: @lessiwore

Source: Instagram

The video sees the person cutting up vegetables using the tool attached to the shoe.

Watch the video below:

Internet users share thoughts on scissor shoes

sneakagenius:

"Wish I was wearing these last time I saw the landlord."

soumyajitdey89:

"Why do you need this? Do you eat from floor? Are you a dog?"

mvvrky:

"Would've been fire if there wasn't an actual scissor attached to it."

taikyokills:

"lol they wild for this one, I dig the creativity "

smith.died.77:

"Shii you know I'd accidentally stab so many people if I had these. Give me two pairs."

drakesrichardmillie:

"They thought they did something "

mazzawagwan:

"Illegal shoes."

