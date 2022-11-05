An elderly man, believed to be 75, has become an internet sensation after his photos went viral

In the various photos, he is seen in replicated styles of different celebrities, including Kanye West and Justin Bieber

The photos, which have since gone viral online, have left several internet users amused and impressed

They say age is just a number and this is is clearly the case for a 75-year-old man who is currently trending on social media.

Photos of the man and some celebrities he has replicated their styles. Credit: Hip Hop Ville

Source: Facebook

Facebook page, Hip Hop Ville, shared some photos of the elderly man sporting some rather swaggy looks, proving that age has nothing on his sense of style.

More interestingly, these looks are impressive recreations of some celebrity street styles.

In one photo collage, we see him posing in a pair of camo pants and a green sweater - just like Canadian singer, Justin Beiber.

In another photo collage, he draws inspiration from Kanye West's black tank top, and grey denim pants look with a black baseball hat.

In other photos, as seen below, ASAP Rocky and DJ Khaled get a run for their money as the stylish man replicates their style in a near-perfect execution.

Check out more photos below:

Social media users applaud old man's style

αγαπημένος τουΘεού:

"I think ASAP rocky should learn from him."

Chidiogo Sonia:

"Wow daddy with swag, creativity is top notch."

Wezzy Browny:

"Grandpa is not a mechanic his a baller."

Solomon Musa Conteh:

"You rock it so well grandpa."

Nnacheta Charles:

"Looks better on him,than most of em."

Rhuff Centz:

"He deserves some kudos "

Tim Goode:

"Grandpa is definitely rocking the fits better."

Solo King:

"He must be very Rich."

Asorobi Moshood Kashimawo Abiola:

"The grandpa looks daper."

Nonso Umeh:

"Grandpa get vibe more than them."

"This na juju": Reactions as woman's lowcut gray hair undergoes transformation

When it comes to getting the right beauty transformation, it is important to have the right glam squad in your corner.

This is certainly the case for a lady who has since gone viral on social media.

The video posted by @hairbysleame saw a lady with low-cut gray hair getting her short tresses revamped with the aid of hair extensions.

Source: Legit.ng