The shootout that took Take Off's life left another person injured in the Migos' circle of employees

Takeoff's passing has the American hip-hop community reeling, and now a surviving victim of the shooting has been identified

There are reports that Joshua Washington, Quavo's PA, got injured while with the musical duo during the tragedy

A shooting claimed Take Off's life and left others injured. John Washington, Quavo's staff, is the other victim.

Joshua Washington was Quavo's right-hand man, and he was with them Takeoff lost his life to a gunshot. Image: Getty Images/Prince Williams/Instagram/jwaash_.

Source: UGC

American netizens were left with many questions after more details were released about how the shooting happened. Some online users shared their theories about what truly went wrong.

What else happened at Takeoff shooting?

In a post by , the publication reports that Quavo's assistant Joshua Washington was shot. Daily Loud clarified that Joshua is currently recovering from his gunshot wounds in the hospital.

After the announcement of a second victim after Takeoff, many netizens clamoured for more information about the shooters. Online users also had messages for Joshua to get well soon.

@singtaco commented:

"Hope he makes it out good."

@captainseawok commented:

"Who’s the shooter? How has someone not been arrested."

@SOTBBigPharma commented:

"I'm convinced bro was targetted especially after seeing dude hold his pipe the whole argument until he eventually opened fire as everyone turned their backs to leave i refuse to beleive Take Off passed only because of a dice game or basketball argument or wrong place wrong times."

@daiquan_wood937 commented:

"That’s crazy hope everyone is emotionally well."

@Millee92 commented:

"So, who was shooting? Why? What really happened?"

@fauxnice commented:

"Bro was probably living his dream!"

