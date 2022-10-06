American rapper and billionaire fashion mogul, Kanye West, has tagged his critics as programmed sheep

This response comes after the Donda rapper was slammed for wearing a 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt

In his recent post, West stated that despite other brands on display at Fashion Week currently taking place, his t-shirt stole the entire show

Despite the heat he continues to receive following his Yeezy show, American rapper and billionaire fashion entrepreneur, Kanye West is not backing down.

Following the controversy he stirred at his show by wearing a 'White Lives Matter' hoodie, he got slammed by several fans and celebrities alike.

Kanye West attends the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show. Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Source: Instagram

In response to the heavy criticisms, the father of four remains unfazed, as reflected in his recent post on social media.

Kanye West calls his critics 'programmed sheep'

In a writeup shared on Instagram, West took his time to point out that even though the highly anticipated Paris Fashion Week had other brands on display, his infamous t-shirt was what everyone was talking about.

The Yeezy billionaire went on to slam his critics, calling them 'programmed sheep'.

Check out the post below:

More criticisms trail Kanye's post

markicemoore:

"Kanye west does not care about black people."

bola_omotosho:

"Your village people are strong o @kanyewest they are working overtime to ruin you and it’s working."

therealitybitch:

"My immediate thought when I saw that shirt was that you’re doing it to get people talking and to get attention. I was right."

