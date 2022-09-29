A fashion designer identified as Rich Aunty on Twitter opened the eyes of many to repeating styles discreetly

Rich Aunty shared three photos where she rocked the same outfit but surprisingly in different styles

The fashion designer transformed the top of her dress with net add-ons that gave it a completely different outlook

One thing about fashion is that it keeps evolving, and while some people are okay with wearing an outfit just once, others would like to switch it up.

A young fashion designer identified as Rich Aunty on Twitter recently let people into the hack of transformation.

Many react to Rich Aunty's transformation post

Source: Instagram

She shared three different photos of herself where she wore the same dress, but two of the three photos look like different outfits completely.

All the fashion designer had to do to bring the transformation to life was make different net crop tops for herself and wear it over the dress at both times.

Big Aunty also made it clear that she is not done wearing the outfit just yet.

"Perks of being a tailor. I’ve rocked this dress three times now and I’m not even done*inserts Nobody’s gonna know sound*"

See the post below:

Reactions to Rich Aunty's post

@Cecybeke:

"I don’t get it sef, are we supposed to make a dress and wear it just once?? Why do I have to look for ways to style it so that nobody knows I’m wearing same dress? Anyways yours is cute."

@Diogo_Nwanyioma:

"I love all 3...Black is exceptional honestly."

@shalzy_a:

"This is a good idea o. "

@_Somfechii:

"I think this babe may be up to something. Maybe there’s finally a solution for people who are tired of having to buy new fabric and sew new styles for every owambe. Make easily loveet."

@Loulaodu:

"I loveeeeee. This is so nice and Creat and cost effective because Asoebi ehn!!"

