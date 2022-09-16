Deborah Enenche, the daughter of Pastor Paul Enenche, recently shared a video about her body and style transformation

The gospel singer shared the video as she continues to promote her new single titled Bigger talks about God being greater than any problem

In the video, Deborah shared pictures from 2017 and 2018 which captured her battling weight issues

Daughter of popular Dunamis pastor Paul Enenche, Deborah, has once again taken to social media to share a peek into her life from years before.

The singer, whose eccentric sense of style remains a thing of conversation on social media, shared a transformation video which captured moments from years ago.

Before and after photos of Deborah. Credit: @deborah_paulenenche

Deborah, who underwent a body and style transformation, was several sizes bigger back in 2017/2018 before she went through a weight loss process.

Sharing videos which showed throwback photos of her, she described those moments as being some of her lowest before posting a montage of a now-trimmer version of herself strutting down the road.

Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption:

"These are photos of me in 2017/2018 vs now. I'm nowhere near perfect but God has brought me such a long way."

Check out the video below:

The video was shared as a social media challenge as part of the promotion for her new single, Bigger.

The challenge entails compiling all the photo/video moments of when you were at your lowest versus now, showing how far God has brought you.

Church fashion: 9 eccentric style inspirations by Pastor Enenche's daughter

When it comes to church fashion, a lot of people consider it somewhat restrictive and not as fun as having the liberty to play with looks. Well, Deborah Enenche doesn't seem to agree, and her Instagram page is proof.

Displayed across Deborah's social media pages are photos of her eccentric ensembles that, more often than not, get people talking. Deborah is the perfect example of a non-conventional African woman.

If she isn't wearing a skirt over a gown, she is seen rocking oddly unique accessories with boots that stand out every single time.

