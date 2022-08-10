Big Brother Naija housemate, Groovy, will showcase an interesting sense of style in the coming days until the next Head Of House Games

As a result of coming last in the HOH games, he was asked to dress in female clothing for the rest of the week until the next game

In a video currently trending, the 6ft plus model can be seen sporting a red thin-strap dress and a wig over his clothes

The 2022 edition of the Big Brother Naija show continues to fulfil its promises of providing quality content to its viewers.

Currently cracking people up is housemate Groovy - or rather his interesting look following the Head Of House challenge.

The housemate sported a feminine look. Credit: @bigbronaija, @groovymono

Source: Instagram

For coming in last in the game, the tall housemate was made to move around in women's clothing, and it was indeed a sight to behold.

In a video shared by @realitytving, Groovy can be seen dressed in a sequin thin-strap red slip dress which he wore over his normal garb.

He paired the look with a wine-coloured Afro look.

Check out the video below:

