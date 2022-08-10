Popular Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire's daughter Florence Otedola recently shared a fun fact with her fans

In a series of Instastory posts, she revealed she was visiting a salon for the first time in five years

The pink-hair enthusiast who did the big chop back in December 2021, can be seen getting her hair washed

In the era of Do-It-Yourself (DIY), especially in beauty and fashion, not so many people often visit beauty parlours seeing as DIYs on literally anything can be easily found on the internet.

Well, it appears Florence Otedola, who is better known as DJ Cuppy, is part of the gang - well, for most of the time.

Cupyp shared some clips from her time at the salon. Credit: @cuppymusic

The daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, recently opened up about her recent hair care activity.

In a series of Instagram Story posts, the DJ and Oxford student posted a series of clips showing her at the salon getting her pink short hair pampered at the salon.

She posted it with the caption:

"Haven't been to a hairdresser in like 5 years, no joke!"

Social media users react

gorgeous_ify:

"At least start from there…whether you husband fit jam you for the salon. Anything can happen!"

aninobabs:

"Better. She needs it."

blacknewscentral:

"She is so regular to be rich. I’m conflicted. I like her though."

