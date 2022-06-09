Actress Jackie Appiah has blessed social media feeds with a photo donning a simple but classy outfit

The award-winning movie star dazzled in a dress by Dosaccra and glowed with style and beauty in the image on Instagram

Personalities in the entertainment sector and fans of the actress have complimented her fashion credentials and beauty

Movie star Jackie Appiah is a style queen who effortlessly glows in simple but classy outfits, and in a recent Instagram photo, she looked flawlessly gorgeous.

The Ghanaian actress posed in a dress by Dosaccra and glowed with style and beauty for the camera.

The outfit blended with her skin, stunning face beat, and long hair extensions. The actress enhanced her look with simple jewelry in the image on Instagram.

Photos of actress Jackie Appiah.

Social media comments

Sister Deborah and Vica Michaels reacted with emojis.

Other fans took to the comment section to gush over her beauty with beautiful compliments.

Check them out below:

Uzee_usman said:

''The biggest brand in Africa period ✊❤️.''

Jackieappiah commented:

''@uzee_usman awwwwwwww.''

Luchydonalds said:

''I love you heavily ❤️❤️❤️❤️.''

Jay_beauty_plus commented:

''That skin glow + soothing smile.''

