Mixed Reactions as Arin Makes Top 3 on Tiktoker's 10 Worst Dressed BBNaija Stars
- Currently causing a buzz on social media is a video listing the top ten worst dressed BBNaija ex-housemate
- The video which was created by a Tiktok user identified as @miz_posh, named 2020 winner Laycon, making him the only male
- Shine Ya Eyes star and fashion designer, Arin, took the top three positions on the list sparking reactions online
While there are some Big Brother Naija ex-housemates who have gone on to become trendsetters and fashion influencers, there are those who appear to have left their fans unimpressed.
Just recently, a list of top ten worst dressed BBNaija stars was released by a Tiktik content creator identified as @miz_posh.
In the video, she named eight ex-housemates including 2020 winner, Laycon - who was the only male amongst them.
Starting from the number 10, she named Vee, Anto, Wathoni, Angel, Laycon, Marvis, Debbi-rise.
However, things got interesting and a little personal when she named her top three worst dressed BBNaija star and they were all one person - Arin.
Arin who is an established fashion designer is known for her eccletic sense ofr style.
However, it appears Miz Posh is not a fan of her looks.
Check out the video below:
Social media users react
It appears not so many people agreed with Arin, Angel and Laycon being on the list.
Check out comments below:
jackie_ebinyi:
"Arin shouldn’t be there."
_berylchloe:
"Arin has an amazing fashion style."
aliyah.wc:
"Remove Vee and Wathoni from this list johr Arin's fashion may not be something we understand, but it's her courage to go outside the norm for me"
xoxosassy007:
"Arin is a Stylist.. You might not agree with her sense of fashion but it don’t mean she don’t look good."
swanky_xx:
"Angel???? Angel??? Na ment??"
nengibby:
"They should sha remove angel "
rhodel_purple:
"Remove Angel Vee and Lay "
prissy.ivvy:
"What’s my angel doing on this list "
favor_danison_1:
"These people wear what ever they are comfortable in .. what they consider fashionable ! If that’s not fashionable for you then that’s your worry not theirs."
slyhogan:
"Angel and Laycon shouldn’t be on the list."
