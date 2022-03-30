Currently causing a buzz on social media is a video listing the top ten worst dressed BBNaija ex-housemate

The video which was created by a Tiktok user identified as @miz_posh, named 2020 winner Laycon, making him the only male

Shine Ya Eyes star and fashion designer, Arin, took the top three positions on the list sparking reactions online

While there are some Big Brother Naija ex-housemates who have gone on to become trendsetters and fashion influencers, there are those who appear to have left their fans unimpressed.

Just recently, a list of top ten worst dressed BBNaija stars was released by a Tiktik content creator identified as @miz_posh.

The video has sparked reactions. Photo credit: @tharinolao, @itslaycon and @theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

In the video, she named eight ex-housemates including 2020 winner, Laycon - who was the only male amongst them.

Starting from the number 10, she named Vee, Anto, Wathoni, Angel, Laycon, Marvis, Debbi-rise.

However, things got interesting and a little personal when she named her top three worst dressed BBNaija star and they were all one person - Arin.

Arin who is an established fashion designer is known for her eccletic sense ofr style.

However, it appears Miz Posh is not a fan of her looks.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

It appears not so many people agreed with Arin, Angel and Laycon being on the list.

Check out comments below:

jackie_ebinyi:

"Arin shouldn’t be there."

_berylchloe:

"Arin has an amazing fashion style."

aliyah.wc:

"Remove Vee and Wathoni from this list johr Arin's fashion may not be something we understand, but it's her courage to go outside the norm for me"

xoxosassy007:

"Arin is a Stylist.. You might not agree with her sense of fashion but it don’t mean she don’t look good."

swanky_xx:

"Angel???? Angel??? Na ment??"

nengibby:

"They should sha remove angel "

rhodel_purple:

"Remove Angel Vee and Lay "

prissy.ivvy:

"What’s my angel doing on this list "

favor_danison_1:

"These people wear what ever they are comfortable in .. what they consider fashionable ! If that’s not fashionable for you then that’s your worry not theirs."

slyhogan:

"Angel and Laycon shouldn’t be on the list."

