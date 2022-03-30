Global site navigation

Local editions

Mixed Reactions as Arin Makes Top 3 on Tiktoker's 10 Worst Dressed BBNaija Stars
Fashion

Mixed Reactions as Arin Makes Top 3 on Tiktoker's 10 Worst Dressed BBNaija Stars

by  Kumashe Yaakugh
  • Currently causing a buzz on social media is a video listing the top ten worst dressed BBNaija ex-housemate
  • The video which was created by a Tiktok user identified as @miz_posh, named 2020 winner Laycon, making him the only male
  • Shine Ya Eyes star and fashion designer, Arin, took the top three positions on the list sparking reactions online

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

While there are some Big Brother Naija ex-housemates who have gone on to become trendsetters and fashion influencers, there are those who appear to have left their fans unimpressed.

Just recently, a list of top ten worst dressed BBNaija stars was released by a Tiktik content creator identified as @miz_posh.

Photos of Arin, Laycon and Angel.
The video has sparked reactions. Photo credit: @tharinolao, @itslaycon and @theangeljbsmith
Source: Instagram

In the video, she named eight ex-housemates including 2020 winner, Laycon - who was the only male amongst them.

Starting from the number 10, she named Vee, Anto, Wathoni, Angel, Laycon, Marvis, Debbi-rise.

Read also

No wonder he didn’t appreciate it: Reactions as lady shows off new hairstyle her boyfriend disliked

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

However, things got interesting and a little personal when she named her top three worst dressed BBNaija star and they were all one person - Arin.

Arin who is an established fashion designer is known for her eccletic sense ofr style.

However, it appears Miz Posh is not a fan of her looks.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

It appears not so many people agreed with Arin, Angel and Laycon being on the list.

Check out comments below:

jackie_ebinyi:

"Arin shouldn’t be there."

_berylchloe:

"Arin has an amazing fashion style."

aliyah.wc:

"Remove Vee and Wathoni from this list johr Arin's fashion may not be something we understand, but it's her courage to go outside the norm for me"

xoxosassy007:

"Arin is a Stylist.. You might not agree with her sense of fashion but it don’t mean she don’t look good."

Read also

Celebrity style recreations: Lady replicates influencer Papaya Ex's birthday dress, Nigerians share thoughts

swanky_xx:

"Angel???? Angel??? Na ment??"

nengibby:

"They should sha remove angel "

rhodel_purple:

"Remove Angel Vee and Lay "

prissy.ivvy:

"What’s my angel doing on this list "

favor_danison_1:

"These people wear what ever they are comfortable in .. what they consider fashionable ! If that’s not fashionable for you then that’s your worry not theirs."

slyhogan:

"Angel and Laycon shouldn’t be on the list."

Destiny Etiko comes top in fashionista's list of stars with poor dress sense

A Nigerian lady identified as Esther Chioma (@xclusively_xter) recently made a list of some female Nigerian celebrities that she believes need to up their fashion game.

In a video that she initially shared on Tiktok, Chioma took her time explaining what she felt was wrong with these celebrity styles.

In her list comprising of three ladies - Simi, DJ Cuppy and actress Destiny Etiko, Chioma advised them to get personal stylists in order to dress better.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel