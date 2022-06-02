Big Brother Naija reality star, Mercy Eke, has taken to social media to share some gorgeous new photos

In the photos, the Pepper Dem winner is seen rocking a cropped denim jacket with a customized photo of herself

The jacket also featured what appears to be human hair framing the portrait design of her face at the back of the jacket

Mercy Eke who is also known as Lambo continues to prove that when it comes to fashion and style, she does not opt for the regular stuff.

The BBNaija star shared some new photos. Credit: Mercy Eke, Jackets By Nimi

Source: Instagram

The Big Brother Naija star/brand influencer recently took to her Instagram page to bless her fans with some new photos of her donning yet another fashionable ensemble.

Mercy Eke in wearable art

The Pepper Dem winner in the photos sported a crop denim jacket over a bralette and a pair of high-waisted fitted denim pants.

Now while it appears to be a favourite look of all the trendy babes, Lambo's stands out from the rest as she has her jacket customized with an embellishment of her face on the back of the jacket.

The picture design goes a step further by using some type of hair in green colour to frame the photo.

The designer behind the statement piece, Custom Jackets by Nimi, describes the piece as '5D jacket is a wearable sculpture.'

According to them:

"We like to refer to it as Haute denim couture: An artisanal combination of high-end streetwear and meticulous craftsmanship never before seen in this part of the world."

Swipe to see more photos below:

Source: Legit.ng