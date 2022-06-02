Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, was among the celebrities who marked the new month with photos

The curvy movie star/entrepreneur shared two lovely photos of herself donning a two-toned brown ensemble

Fellow movie star and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels had also taken to her Instagram page to post some photos

Eniola Badmus is out here slaying fashionable looks, blessing fans with photos and we are totally here for the 'baby girl' attitude she is serving!

Just like many others, the popular Nollywood star took to her Instagram page to mark the beginning of the month of June.

The actress donned a mnochrome look. Credit: Eniola Badmus

Source: Instagram

The talented actress shared two photos of herself sporting a monochrome look, looking rather stylish.

The ensemble comprised of a carton brown shirt which she buttoned low and tucked into a drawstring midi skirt with a thigh-high slit in a darker shade of brown.

Badmus sported a high bun and accessorised with a single chain necklace, an anklet and a pair of browns mules.

Sharing the photo, she captioned:

"Have I been stepping on your neck?"

Check out the full look below:

