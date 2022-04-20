Zari Hassan, popularly known as The Boss Lady, is a flamboyant businesswoman and social media influencer

Zari, who is Diamond Platnumz's baby mama leads a luxurious life with her five beautiful children

The Boss Lady was featured in Netflix's reality TV show, Young, Famous and African, which brought to the fore her rarely seen side of life

Wealthy businesswoman Zari Hassan has a fetish for the nicer things in life.

Zari Hassan has been rocking beautiful, classy, designer hijabs during Ramadhan. Photo: Zari Hassan.

Source: UGC

The boss lady as she is fondly known is a practicing Muslim and has been observing the holy month of Ramadhan.

Zari did not disappoint as she stepped out as seen in photos of herself clad in designer wear and matching hijabs.

Below are photos of the not so young but rich and famous African queen.

1. Boss lady celebrates Ramadhan

"Happy month of Ramadan; The month that humbles most of us," she said.

2. Zari Hassan bossing up

"I had no choice, but to BOSS UP and create my own lane," she posted.

3. Walk into a miracle the Zari Hassan way.

"You are about to walk into a miracle you didn't see coming, and it will be proof that God was with you the entire time. He is never too late or early. Just on time," she wrote

3. Zari out with the tribe

"Out with the tribe #familyfirst @princess_tiffah @princenillan," she wrote.

4. My day one soldier

Zari took a cute snap with her son as she rocked her black hijab.

"My day 1 soldier @thekid.raph. Short mums are cute," she captioned the photo with her son.

5. Beautiful lashes

Although she says the holy month of Ramadhan has humbled her, Zari Hassan could not let her lashes not stand out.

Zari Hassan has been rocking beautiful, classy, designer hijabs during Ramadhan. Photo: Zari Hassan.

Source: Instagram

6. Mirror selfie

Zari Hassan is known for liking photos to display her beauty and class and mirror selfies count too.

Zari Hassan rocks a beautiful hijab as she takes a mirror selfie. Photo: Zari Hassan.

Source: Instagram

7. Matching clothes with home interior

Zari Hassan has been rocking beautiful, classy, designer hijabs during Ramadhan. Photo: Zari Hassan.

Source: Instagram

