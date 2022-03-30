A popular Nigerian singer recently left fans in awe when she posted a new video of herself in a chic look

Seyi Shay who is currently expecting her first child with an unknown person packaged her bump in an all-black fit

The singer's style is reminiscent of one of Barbadian singer, Rihanna's rave-worthy pregnancy looks which made the rounds online

Seyi Shay may be pregnant but it certainly has done little to affect her ability to slay. Rather, the singer seems to be glowing even more.

The former Nigerian Idol judge who is currently abroad and pregnant with her first child, recently proved that pregnancy may be temporal but the drip is eternal.

The singer is expecting her first child. Photo credit: @iamseyishay

Source: Instagram

She shared a video of herself rocking an all-black leather ensemble which gave her the opportunity to rock her baby bump effortlessly.

Seyi wore a cute crop top over a pair of pants and topped it off with a jacket and a pair of white-framed sunglasses.

Check out the look below:

All black everything: Rihanna flaunts pregnancy in sizzling lace-up ensemble

If you think Rihanna's street style is phenomenal then her maternity fashion has since proven to be one for the books.

On February 7, the billionaire businesswoman and singer stepped out sporting her growing bump and some cleavage, making it her first post-announcement pregnancy look.

The expectant mother rocked an all-black look which - according to Highsnobiety - consisted of The Attico's stirrup leggings, a WARDROBE.NYC x Carhartt cropped bomber jacket over a custom Jacquie Aiche 14K gold bra.

According to the site, Rihanna's version cost N15 million ($36k). On foot, she rocked a pair of black pumps with an embellished ankle strap.

Expectant mum wows internet users in ankara look

When it comes to slaying effortlessly, pregnancy is no excuse - at least for some women.

A lady identified as @var_nie_ on Instagram has left social media users gushing over with love after she stepped out in a gorgeous ankara outfit.

The expectant mum looked ravishing in a purple and grey ankara cold shoulder dress with feather accents.

