An African lady identified on Instagram as Chinyanta, has wowed internet users with her recent video

To mark International Women's Day, the content creator honoured African women from different parts of the continent

In the video, she dressed up in different traditional attires from each country, including two from Nigeria

On Tuesday, March 8, marked International Women's Day and many women around the world celebrated in different ways.

A content creator identified as Chinyanta, took to her page to celebrate women in a beautiful and heartwarming way.

The lady rocked different African looks. Photo credit: @thechinyanta

In a video that has garnered over 11,000 likes, the beautiful lady can be seen sporting different African attires ranging from Igbo and Edo in Nigeria to South African and Kenyan looks.

With Beyonce's Black Parade playing in the background, Chinyanta transitioned from one look to the other effortlessly, singing along to the beautiful song.

Sharing the video, she captioned:

"The looks in this video are inspired by clothing worn in different African countries. Due to migration, many African countries wear similar clothing which is why some looks have more than one country stated.

This is just a few countries and there are many more I would have loved to include and will include in future ."

