James Brown will be celebrating his birthday in London, and he has taken to social media to show off some of his preparations

The crossdresser shared a video of the designer items he recently purchased for his big day and gushed over the authenticity

An excited James also paired some of the items together as he continued to gush over himself and how proud he is

Popular crossdresser, James Brown, is still enjoying his stay in London and since he will be celebrating his birthday there, he decided to go on a shopping spree.

Brown revealed on his Instagram story channel that he splurged money on designer shoes, bags, clothes and other accessories specially for his big day.

James Brown shares video of designer items Photo credit: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

A proud James spread out all his items on the bed as he proudly showed them off and even gave a sneak peek of which item would go well with the other.

He specifically took out time to gush over his thigh high boots and bags and even noted that he got a designer pouch for his laptop.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

See photos below:

James Brown flaunts designer items for birthday Photo credit: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

Nigerians shade Bobrisky as James Brown arrives in London

Controversial crossdresser James Brown seemed to have won the hearts of many following his trip to London.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the young man took many by surprise after announcing his arrival in the UK on social media and posting photos.

Well, amid excitement and jubilation that has trailed the cross dresser’s achievement, some social media users have managed to drag senior colleague Bobrisky into the mix.

James Brown ditches female clothing in London

Lines are falling in pleasant places for controversial crossdresser James Brown and his community of online supporters are more than happy for him.

A joyous Brown took to his Instagram page with the announcement that he has left the shores of Nigeria and made it to London.

Brown flooded his page with several photos of himself and luggage taken while he was still at the airport.

Interestingly, the young man ditched his crossdressing ways for the trip as he simply rocked an outfit that made him appear like a regular dude.

Source: Legit.ng