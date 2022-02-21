Nollywood star Etinosa recently rocked a beautiful dress which got her fans and colleagues gushing on Instagram

The brand the actress got the dress from decided to use one of her photos to sell the dress and eventually revealed the price

Reacting to the price, Etinosa questioned the brand's action and noted her reservation about the fact that the world now knows it's cheap

Controversial Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has taken to social media in reaction after a brand revealed the price of her dress.

The mum of one had earlier purchased the outfit from the brand and shared beautiful photos on her page which made people gush over her.

Actress Etinosa gets fans gushing over her dress Photo credit: @etinosaofficial

Source: Instagram

Why are you revealing the price of my dress?

The actress reshared the post from the brand which seemed to be for promotional purposes on her Instagram story, and asked why they disclosed the price of the dress.

She continued by saying that she had bragged about the outfit on Instagram as a big girl and now everyone knows it's affordable.

"Why are you people revealing the price of my dress na? After using it to do big babe on IG, you have now told the world how affordable it is."

