There are certain streetstyle looks that prove that despite the pandemic, denim hasn't gone anywhere.

Several celebrity fashion enthusiasts have taken an easygoing approach to dressing up with denim ensembles.

The stars are rocking denim in style. Photo credit: Bimbo Ademoye, Funke Akindele and Alex Unusual

Source: Instagram

Some are keeping it sweet and simple with classic jeans and jackets, while others are rocking dresses.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights nine celebrities rocking denim. Check them out below:

1. Bimbo Ademoye

The curvy Nollywood actress rocked a pair of distressed high-waisted boyfriend jeans which she paired with a white button shirt and an orange blazer.

2. Funke Akindele

The movie star and producer rocked a belted, button-down knee-length dress which she paired with Fendi kicks.

3. Linda Ikeji

Known for her 'safe' sense of style, the celebrity blogger opted for Capri denim pants which she paired with a checked tie-front shirt.

4. Ini Dima-Okojie

The Nollywood actress slayed in a sporty look, rocking a pair of ripped jeans over a white crop top and some sneakers.

5. Alex Unusual

The BBNaija star rocked a pair of flared jeans and showed some skin in her cute corset top.

6. Nini

The Shine Ya Eyes star rocked a black long-sleeved turtleneck over a pair of high-waisted ripped jeans.

7. Vee

The reality star and singer rocked a denim shirt over denim pants in this laid back bedroom photo.

8. Temi Otedola

The fashionista shared some photos of herself rocking a thin strap crop top over a pair of straight pants.

9. DJ Cuppy

The Oxford student rocked a pair of ripped jeans over a white t-shirt.

The numerous ways to style denim are endless. So if you’re looking for ways to double up on denim this season, these looks are for you!

