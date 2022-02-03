Pink is one colour that has stood the test of time on the fashion scene. Despite it never being out of style, it appears to be what's hot among the fashionistas these days.

With the end of January finally here and the start of the month of love, there are some celebrities who hopped on this feminine colour trend pretty early in 2022.

The colour appears to be in vogue. Photo credit: Liquorose, Linda Ikeji and Shaffy Bello

Whether in solid colours or prints, pink is one of the easiest ways to achieve that soft and feminine look and it is not hard to see why1!

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of some of your favourite fashionista celebrities who are serving some style goals in pink.

Check out seven looks below:

1. Shaffy Bello

The talented Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself rocking a maxi dress. With a print scarf on her head, she accessorized the look with some swaggy sunshades and a multicoloured striped bag.

2. Linda Ikeji

The media mogul and mother of one opted for a print maxi tiered dress. She paired it with a Hermes bag in solid pink and some glasses.

3. Chioma Goodhair

The hair entrepreneur and fashion influencer rocked a pink and navy blue playsuit designed with pointy sleeves and what appears to be a crinoline basket attached around the waist down.

4. Liquorose

Just recently, the BBNaija reality star wowed her fans with photos of herself in a pink slip dress with a thigh-high slit and a cowl neck.

5. Lisa Folawiyo

Top fashion designer, Lisa, kept things chic and casual as she opted for a pink button shirt which she paired over loose-fitted pants.

6. Esther Biade

Pepper Dem star, Esther, was certainly 'peppering' her fans with her curvy physique in this pink crop top with high-waisted tights ensemble.

7. Lilian Esoro

The Nollywood actress and mother of one rocked this gorgeous corset fit with pink ball sleeves, with the right attitude and panache.

If you're a fan of pink and are unsure of how to rock the popping colour, then draw inspiration from some of these celebrity looks above!

