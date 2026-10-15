Gospel singer Bidemi Olaoba congratulated his colleague Toluwasings on buying a new Mercedes-Benz during his final performance at a concert in Ibadan

A video showing the moment has surfaced online following the confirmation of Toluwasings’ death on Wednesday, October 14

Toluwasings’ family announced that the gospel singer died in the early hours of Wednesday, hours after his appearance at Bidemi’s concert

Gospel singer Bidemi Olaoba celebrated his colleague Toluwasings’ latest achievement during what turned out to be the late singer’s final public appearance before his death was confirmed.

A video from Bidemi’s concert in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday night, October 13, has surfaced online, showing the host congratulating the late singer on buying a new Mercedes-Benz.

The footage has attracted attention following the heartbreaking news of the singer’s death, announced by his family hours later.

Bidemi Olaoba congratulated his colleague Toluwasings on buying a new Mercedes-Benz during his final performance at a concert in Ibadan. Photos: @bidemiolaoba/@toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Instagram

Bidemi celebrates Toluwasings’ new Benz

In the video, Toluwasings took the stage and delivered a short performance at the concert.

After his performance, Bidemi Olaoba congratulated him on his new luxury car, a Mercedes-Benz, celebrating the achievement in front of the audience.

At the time, the moment appeared to be a joyful exchange between two gospel music colleagues.

However, following Toluwasings’ death, the footage has taken on a more emotional significance, capturing one of the final known moments the singer shared with fellow gospel artistes and fans.

Bidemi had also paid tribute to Toluwasings in an emotional Instagram post following news of his passing.

Toluwasings’ family confirms his death

The family of Toluwasings confirmed his death in a statement posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, October 14.

According to the statement, the singer died in the early hours of the day, just hours after appearing at Bidemi’s concert.

News of his death came amid growing concern about his condition, with lawyer Pelumi Olanjengbesi sharing a message on Instagram and content creator Woli Agba previously urging caution over reports circulating online.

A man who claimed he was at a hospital when Toluwasings was rushed in also recounted what he said he witnessed.

Watch the X video of Bidemi Olaoba announcing Toluwanising's new Benz here:

Reactions trail Bidemi Olaoba's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@MICHAELOBAYE stated:

"This is heartbroken, 1 played his music most every day before stepping out for my daily activities. MAY HIS SOUL CONTINUE TO REST IN PERFECT OF ALMIGHTY GOD. I personally will miss your music"

@bishopmaikel wrote:

"If only people know how stressed artist are .. remember when i still Dey go concert no sleep for about five days you only sleep in car when on transit for that kind of person they can slump easily to slum or collapse. May his soul rest in peace."

Toluwasings’ family announces that the gospel singer died in the early hours of Wednesday. Photo: @toluwanisings/IG

Source: Instagram

Toluwanisings marks 5th anniversary

Legit.ng previously reported that Toluwanisings celebrated five years of marriage with an emotional tribute, reflecting on what the milestone truly means to him.

The singer took to social media to mark the anniversary, describing the past five years as a journey of walking, growing, and loving alongside his wife, all underpinned by what he called the faithfulness of God.

Rather than simply celebrating the good times, Toluwanisings acknowledged the full picture of married life, including the difficult moments.

Source: Legit.ng