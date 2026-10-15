A viral video documenting Toluwanisings and his wife, Akanbi Elizabeth Irawomitan, has captured their journey from humble beginnings to a better life.

The couple, who got married five years ago, endured difficult times before their lives began to improve

Toluwanisings, who died on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, previously described his wife as his backbone and a major source of strength throughout his journey

A video documenting the journey of late Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings and his wife, Akanbi Elizabeth Irawomitan, from humble beginnings to a better life has gone viral

The video, which has circulated online following the singer’s death, captured different stages of their lives together, offering a glimpse into the journey they shared before his passing.

The accompanying caption reflected on the difficulties they endured while hoping for a better future.

It read:

“Omo!! After all the struggles, suff£ring and pa!n for a better life,” the caption read, alongside a prayer for God to comfort the singer’s family.

Toluwanisings and wife’s journey through hardship

The late singer and Akanbi got married five years ago and had two children together.

The video documents their humble beginnings and the progress they made over time, bringing attention to the years they spent building their life as a couple.

While the footage does not provide specific details about every challenge they faced, its caption describes a journey marked by struggles, suffering, and the pursuit of a better life.

In a 2025 interview with actress Biola Adebayo, Toluwanisings spoke about the important role his wife played in his personal life and music career.

He described her as his backbone, crediting her support as he transitioned from performing Fuji music to concentrating on gospel songs and ministry.

Toluwanisings died on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, according to a statement released by his family.

Watch the Instagram video of Toluwanisings with his wife here:

Reactions trail Toluwanisings' video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@thefabricstore.ng__ stated:

"Unquestionable God😢😢 chai this is so pa!nful May God comfort his family"

@ohludayour wrote:

"Someone will say, heaven gained a soul. It is well, heaven snatched a bread winner, a young father to young kids, a son, a brother, a blessing to the world, someone who has worked so hard and yet to fully enjoy his life. Thanks to heaven!!!"

Toluwanisings and Akanbi got married five years ago and had two children together. Photo: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Instagram

Toluwanisings marks 5th anniversary

Legit.ng previously reported that Toluwanisings celebrated five years of marriage with an emotional tribute, reflecting on what the milestone truly means to him.

The singer took to social media to mark the anniversary, describing the past five years as a journey of walking, growing, and loving alongside his wife, all underpinned by what he called the faithfulness of God.

Rather than simply celebrating the good times, Toluwanisings acknowledged the full picture of married life, including the difficult moments.

Source: Legit.ng