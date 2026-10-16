Nollywood star AY Light has reportedly died suddenly shortly after celebrating his 30th birthday with friends and colleagues

Accounts shared by filmmaker Kunle Afod and actor Soji Taiwo, popularly known as Omobanke, indicated that the crew member was found in distress

His death came around the same period as that of gospel singer Toluwanisings, adding to the grief being felt across Nigeria’s entertainment industry

The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning following the reported sudden death of Nollywood crew member AY Light, shortly after he celebrated his 30th birthday.

AY Light died shortly after celebrating his 30th birthday with friends and colleagues. Photos: @kunleafod/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to accounts shared by industry colleagues, including filmmaker Kunle Afod and actor Soji Taiwo, popularly known as Omobanke, AY Light had gathered with friends and fellow crew members to celebrate his milestone birthday.

However, what should have been a joyful occasion reportedly took a tragic turn after the celebration.

What happened after AY Light’s birthday party?

According to the accounts shared by his colleagues, AY Light went indoors after celebrating with friends and crew members.

Those present reportedly heard him scream unexpectedly. He was found shortly afterwards, but efforts to save him were unsuccessful.

The circumstances surrounding his sudden death have left colleagues shocked, particularly because the incident reportedly happened shortly after his birthday celebration.

AY Light worked as a lighting technician in Nollywood, a behind-the-scenes role that helps bring film productions to life through the effective use of lighting.

AY Light’s death comes amid Toluwanisings’ passing

The reported death of AY Light came around the same period as the death of gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings.

Toluwanisings died on Wednesday, October 14, according to a statement released by his family.

Watch the Instagram video of Kunle Afod speaking about AY Light's death here:

Reactions trail Kunle Afod's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@i_am_peachyyy stated:

"Unquestionable God May his soul rest in perfect peace, and may God grant his family the strength, comfort and grace to bear this painful loss. May His presence never depart from them, and may He uphold them through this difficult season"

@wedonblow_tv shared:

"Egbon Entertainers, it’s high time you started having standby doctors and trained first aiders around you during performances , locations and events oooooo. Your health and safety should never be taken for granted. Entertainment is important, but life comes first! Prevention and preparedness can save lives. 🙏 politicians have doctors around them 24/7"

Toluwanisings died on Wednesday October 14. Photo: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Facebook

Toluwanisings' PA shares late singer's final moments

Legit.ng earlier reported that Toluwanisings' personal assistant, Babadunni Olayemi, shared the final moments of the singer.

He also recounted how efforts were made to revive the singer before he was reportedly taken to seven or eight hospitals in Ibadan.

Babadunni said some hospitals cited an ongoing doctors’ strike, while others allegedly failed to admit the singer

Source: Legit.ng