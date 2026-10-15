A Nigerian man reacted online after gospel singer Toluwanisings passed away, with his family confirming the news on his Instagram page

The gospel singer had reportedly survived a road accident in July and a fall from a staircase earlier in the same year

His death drew an outpouring of grief on social media, with the X user recounting the three incidents that preceded his passing

Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings has died after suddenly collapsing, with the announcement made by his family on his official Instagram page.

The news quickly spread across social media, drawing tributes and shock from fans and followers who mourned the loss of the talented vocalist.

Man recounts heartbreaking incidents before singer Toluwanisings' death. Photo credit: Temilolasobola/Instagram.

Source: UGC

Three Incidents Before His Death

What made the singer's passing particularly heartbreaking was the series of events that had preceded it within the same year.

According to an X user identified as @lexicon, Toluwanisings had survived a road accident in July and a separate fall from a high staircase at some point later in the year, before he suddenly slumped and died.

Lexicon wrote:

"Life is spiritual. This talented Toluwanisings had accident in July he survived, falled from a high stair case this same year, survived, now slummed this morning and died on spot. They made 3 attempt spiritually on this guy life and they succeeded on thier third attempt. RIP."

The post, which framed the sequence of events through a spiritual lens, resonated deeply with many Nigerians who viewed the three incidents as more than coincidence.

Tributes Pour In for Toluwanisings

The news of Toluwanisings' death quickly drew an emotional response from fans and the wider gospel music community in Nigeria, with many taking to social media to mourn his passing and celebrate his contribution to Christian music.

The gospel singer had built a following through his faith-filled music, and his sudden death left many stunned, particularly given that he had appeared to overcome two potentially fatal incidents just months earlier.

See the post below:

Photographer mourns as Toluwanisings dies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a photographer on X resurfaced a week-old video of Prophet Olushola Alabi prophesying the death of a renowned person.

The prophecy described a vision of a mighty tree splitting in two, symbolising the passing of a well-known individual.

Source: Legit.ng