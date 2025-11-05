Etinosa Idemudia condemns men who force wives back after disputes amid Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels' marital issues

Amidst the marital battle between Senator Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels, Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has lashed out at men who compel their wives to return home after marital disagreements, describing the behaviour as “foolish” and “oppressive.”

In a recent Instagram story post, Etinosa indirectly weighed in on the ongoing tension between her fellow actress and her estranged politician husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

"Marriage not by force": Etinosa Idemudia opines amid Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels' saga

The actress candidly stated that no woman should be coerced into remaining in a marriage against her will. According to her, any relationship sustained by force or intimidation is devoid of peace and mutual respect.

“Some men are very foolish! After using oppression to forcefully bring your wife back to the house, will you be comfortable sleeping there and eating that same woman’s food? Marriage should not be by force,” she wrote.

"Marriage not by force": Etinosa Idemudia opines amid Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels' saga

Reactions trailing Regina Daniels's marriage saga with Ned Nwoko

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ElinoEfosa said:

Regina Daniels you did not just marry a rich man. You married a powerful man. All this your social media poem means nothing. Maybe you think say nah one popular Actor or musician you marry 😂. A Nigerian politician? NED NWOKO OWNS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY.

TENIBEGILOJU202 noted:

THERE IS NO DAMAGE CONTROL THAT CAN REEDEM REGINA AND HER MOTHER'S IMAGE IF SHE DOESN'T GO BACK TO HER HUSBAND... She can still flex muscle and feel on top of the world now bcos her account balance still looks OK. She will also be desperate for another married man after a year or 2 when she has paid her own bills and broke. She will soon be sexually molested by high class guys and some nonentities in Lagos once her wedding ring is off. I think one of our female celebrity is now desperate of becoming a 2nd wife. Interesting days ahead though.

ChikeThomp72980 penned:

i thought it's "I'll rather cry in a Bentley" na?😏 So, why all these smypathic post now after making your peers feel like they were not doing enough simply because you were lucky to marry a wealthy man. Anyways, they will be fine jare. there are more pressing issues abeg

MayorPete11 stated:

They invited the guy and dude refused to show up and mocked them online. Anyways police should not be involved in defamation, it’s a civil case and not a criminal case, we need to correct that cyber bullying law

Regina Daniels’ marital saga

Etinosa’s comment followed earlier reports from Legit.ng about the renewed conflict between Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko. The controversy escalated after Regina’s family accused the politician of assault and harassment, including the alleged arrest of her brother, Sammy, who is said to be facing charges in an Abuja court.

In response, Nwoko reportedly alleged that his wife was battling addiction and violent behaviour, a claim that has stirred further debate online.

