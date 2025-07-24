Afrobeats star Wizkid became the first African artist to surpass 9 billion Spotify streams across all credits

The singer's collaboration with Drake and Kyla, “One Dance,” accounted for over 3.7 billion streams alone

The track is not only Wizkid’s most-streamed but also one of the biggest songs in Spotify history

Afrobeats megastar Wizkid, born Ayodeji Balogun, has just accomplished a feat no other African act has reached, over 9 billion streams on Spotify across all credits.

From Lagos to London, and now deep in the Spotify Hall of Fame, Wizkid is making history, one stream at a time.

This achievement places in a rare circle of global music giants. While he isn’t the most streamed artist globally, that title belongs to Taylor Swift with over 1.5 billion streams in 2024 alone. Wizkid's milestone is monumental for Africa.

Wizkid becomes the first African artist to surpass 9 billion Spotify streams across all credits. Photos: @wizkidayo/IG.

The 9-billion mark includes everything: his solo tracks, features, collaborations, and writing credits. It's a massive reflection of how global his sound has become.

And at the center of it all? "One Dance".

Released in 2016, “One Dance”, Wizkid’s collaboration with Drake and Kyla, is doing more than aging well. With over 3.7 billion streams, it remains one of Spotify’s top 10 most-streamed songs of all time.

Even more impressive? It holds a Guinness World Record as the first song in history to hit 1 billion streams on the platform.

That one verse from Wizkid launched him into the global conversation, and he never left.

See the post here:

Netizens congratulate Wizkid on 9 billion streams

Legit.ng compiled reactions of social media users below:

@ghostoftrafford

"Drake, tems, JB and blue IVY back go dey pain them for carry wey dem don too carry maneyu"

@GucciSnake01

"When someone says biggest and has evidence to back it up not like that android avatar from osun"

@Kogi_boy__

"Is not easy to be @davidocus you must extremely mumu and blind and deaf as well to believe that Davido better pass Wizkid"

@Mond11399Monday

"Drake done vex removed him own,tems is coming too after this manyewu will be having like 1.1b, first A-list artist to rock it."

@AsikaGbagbo001:

"You still dey see credit alert. If dem no send you money again. You go stop"

@arole_mofe:

"You don vex that frog again he don have another reason to hate"

Wizkid's collaboration with Drake and Kyla, “One Dance,” accounts for over 3.7 billion streams alone. Photos: @wizkidayo/IG.

Daddy Showkey speaks on Wizkid

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer John Odafe Asiemo aka Daddy Showkey shared how he discovered popular social media app Instagram. He revealed this in a recent Instagram video where he narrated how Afrobeats star Wizkid assisted him with it.

Daddy Showkey mentioned that few years back he visited Wizkid at his place and was surprised to see that he was trending after his junior colleague posted on his social media page.

So he asked the Essence hitmaker how he could do it, and that was the moment he knew about Instagram. Wizkid created an account for himself, and later on, he met KCee, who showed him how to navigate the app.

