A retired Hollywood actress, Dalyce Curry, has died as a result of the ongoing Los Angeles wildfire

The remains of 95-year-old Curry were found days after the fire burned down her Altadena property

Sadly, her remains were found after her Altadena home was destroyed, as her grand-daughter expressed her devastation

The devastating Los Angeles wildfires have tragically claimed the life of retired actress Dalyce Curry, whose remains were discovered at her burnt property in Altadena.

Curry, a veteran of Hollywood's golden age, was renowned for her memorable roles in iconic films such as "The Blues Brothers," "The Ten Commandments," and "Lady Sings the Blues." The actress's passing marks a huge loss for Hollywood entertainment and movie lovers worldwide.

Dalyce Curry's body was found in her burnt LA home. Credit: @Dalyce Kelley

Source: Instagram

Her great-granddaughter, Kelly, confirmed the heartbreaking news on social media, stating that the coroner had identified her remains days after the fire destroyed her home.

According to the Live link, Kelley last saw her grandmother on the evening of January 7, when she dropped her off at home following a hospital stay. Unbeknownst to them, the wildfires would soon engulf their neighbourhood.

The next morning, Kelley rushed back to check on Curry but was met with police barricades and informed that her grandmother's house had completely burned down.

Former child actor Rory Sykes dies from LA fires

Former child star Rory Callum Sykes, who charmed audiences in the British TV show "Kiddy Kapers," tragically lost his life at 32 in the Malibu wildfires.

On January 8, 2025, the Palisades fire ravaged his family's 17-acre property, claiming Sykes as a victim of carbon monoxide poisoning after he was unable to escape the inferno.

See Kelly's post here:

As of January 14, 2025, the Los Angeles wildfires have resulted in at least 24 confirmed fatalities, with two major fires raging across the region.

The Eaton Fire has claimed 15 lives, with 2,722 structures destroyed and 329 damaged, while the Palisades Fire has resulted in 8 fatalities, with 1,280 structures destroyed and 204 damaged.

How fans reacted to Kelly's grandma's death

Read some reactions below:

@hinicoleharris:

"I’m so very sorry for your loss 💔🕊🙏🏽."

@pocahantasninja:

"So sorry for your loss 🙏🏾💔😢."

@soaudreyhepburn:

"Sorry for your loss, prayers with your family ♥️🙌."

@llcoolchef:

"Sending love and prayers to you and your family 🙏🏾🕊️❤️."

@mama_g_la:

"This Hurts 😞. She could have lived longer, I blame the evil Arsonists and the negligence of the government and the political leaders that could have and should have prevented this tragedy in the first place."

@fringezcustomclothing:

"She was beautiful sis ❤️😢."

@wilmagic351:

"❤My Condolences 💐."

@disciple_dalyce:

"DalyceCurry what a loss y’all."

Omotola Ekeinde Expresses Concerns for Her Friends

In a previous report by Legit.ng, actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde reacted to the raging Los Angeles wildfires in California, United States.

The Nollywood star shared how the wildfires had affected her friends and revealed that she might also have to evacuate soon.

Actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's post comes amid reports that five people have lost their lives over the sad incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng