An old video of presenter VJ Adams playing a prank on his friend and actress Bimbo Ademoye has gotten the attention of their fans

VJ Adams had informed Bimbo that he got a gig in Canada but it would involve him engaging in some activities

He mentioned the huge amount involved but it did not move the actress, and they had to end the conversation

Presenter Adams Ibrahim Adebola, aka VJ Adams, decided to play a prank on Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye and he got her reaction. In the video shared by Kraks TV, VJ Adams called the movie star, who sounded tired on the phone.

He informed her that he got a job to be on a show in Canada, however, it will involve him exposing the sensitive parts of his body. Bimbo was pissed and VJ Adams noted that the pay was $1m for 10 episodes.

VJ Adams pranks Bimbo Ademoye in old video. Image credit: @iamvjadams, @bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

Bimbo added that she does not care about the pay. He further said that there was a clause in the job and he could cover his face but he would be paid $100k. She raised her voice and said that she would call Alhaja to inform her that VJ Adams was about to act like one who doesn't know his parents.

VJ Adams pranks Bimbo Ademoye

The actress wondered what made VJ Adams to imagine such a job. She further questioned why the organisers of the assumed show had to reach out to him. VJ Adams said they got his contact from his Instagram page.

Bimbo was furious and noted that her friend should not make her to be angry. According to her, she only knows VJ Adams for posting his job and funny videos. It was at this point that the presenter informed her that it was a prank organised by Kraks Tv.

Watch VJ Adams' video below:

Reactions as VJ Adams pranks Bimbo Ademoye

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as VJ Adams pranks Bimbo Ademoye below:

@francescairoakazi3989:

"I wish it wasn't a phone call. Imagine her standing there listening to what Adams was saying, she for break bottle for him head."

@danielosagie01:

"Omo Bimbo is so strict, more than I thought."

@omobolanleomonubi7373:

"Bimbo is so strict man. She jokes a lot I didn’t see this part coming what!"

@oracleentertainment2915:

"I swear, I like her morals. Some friends would tell you to go ahead since there’s a huge money involve, BIMBO JUST GOT HERSELF A FAN."

@akindeleemmanuel5007:

"Everyone should have someone like Bimbo in their lives."

@TheSamwonders:

"VJ Adams, thank God say na prank Call,if this was face face ehn. Bimbo go don dey crime fighters page now."

Bimbo Ademoye appreciates VJ Adams

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bimbo trended online after she shared a video of her rumoured lover VJ Adams.

The movie star appreciated the media personality for his time and input into the success of their movie project.

She went as far as noting the times he woke up by 4 am to ensure that he met up with demands, which spurred interesting takes online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng