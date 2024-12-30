Influencer Woah Vickhy, real name Victoria Rose Waldrip, has come forward to refute claims that she was kidnapped

The influencer’s X (formerly Twitter) account had posted a message claiming to be from someone else

It said that she was kidnapped in Nigeria and was being held for a $1 million ransom, which sparked social media outrage

Woah Vicky has shared a post online where she claimed that the posts about her being kidnapped were false.

There had been earlier claims that Vicky, whose real name is Victoria Rose Waldrip, had been kidnapped. The tweet from Vicky's page read that she had been kidnapped in Nigeria and demanded a $1 million ransom.

Woah Vicky apologises over her own fake kidnap as she claims Father DMW is her brother. Credit: @woahhvickyyy

This all came after Vicky shared a post claiming she was enjoying Nigeria. Vicky refuted such claims, noting that she was bored.

Woah Vicky's tweet read:

“Sorry about that, everything’s good ya’ll,” she said. “I was bored and having fun, just getting a laugh. Just getting a laugh, fam. That’s it. It’s all love, I’m just having fun with my brother, everything’s good.”

She also shared her relationship with Bashir Mohammed, Davido's former gateman, Father DWM, adding that he was her brother.

Reactions to Vicky's post

Read some thoughts below:

@1lonerlifestyle:

"You always up the bar with the clout chasin sh*t. I gotta give you ya flowers gang."

@woahhvickyyy:

"This is my brother."

@Irunnia_:

"So when you said you were kidnapped, you meant your heart?"

@Dinaainthis:

"That’s why y’all ugly together."

@muheediva01:

"Are you suffering from “Histrionic personality disorder” ??? Cuz you’ve been going on and on just to get noticed."

@loopieshush:

"So you’re brother is Yoruba?"

@Nick:

"You married your brother?"

@codynautic:

"Your hood rat accent is nails on a chalkboard."

Father DMW confirms he was an ‘Okada’ rider

Legit.ng previously reported that 30BG member Father DMW revealed on an Instagram live session that he was an Okada man before now.

One social media user quickly asked the skit maker if he was truly an Okada rider before he became a full member of Davido’s 30BG.

Father DMW answered in the affirmative while equally using the opportunity to pray for the 30BG boss.

