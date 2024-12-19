Nigerian blogger Tosin Silverdam has taken to social media to share his latest win with his online fans

The media personality posted photos as he announced that he had bought a plot of land

Tosin Silverdam noted that gossip pays as netizens celebrated his achievement with him

Nigerian celebrity blogger Tosin 'Silverdam' Damolekun is in the news after he bought himself a new property.

On December 19, 2024, the media personality took to his official Instagram account to announce that he had acquired a plot of land.

Silverdam posted a series of photos of himself on the property, revealing that it is in his mother’s hometown, Ikorodu.

Fans react as blogger Tosin Silverdam buys land in Ikorodu. Photos: @_tosinsilverdam

Source: Instagram

The celebrity blogger also added that gossip pays as he celebrated his growth in year 2024.

In his words:

“I'm ending 2024 with another investment, investing on a plot of land, I bought myself a plot of land in my mum's hometown Ikorodu. After I was duped by land grabbers..2024 has been a tremendous year for me, back to back growth. Thank God for his mercies, gossip is paying. 2025 will be the year I'll unveil more great stories... I got the land from

@abundant_acres_limited thanks to them for their honesty. I'll be showing you guys how I secured this land... They are currently selling affordable lands in Imota, Ikorodu.”

See the photos below:

Reactions as Tosin Silverdam buys land

The news of Tosin Silverdam’s property was celebrated by some of his fans on social media. Others however taunted the blogger over the area the land was located. Read comments below:

diamond_aluede.esq:

“Na inside Son you Dey sign your own property documents... in Tonsin voice then again, Congratulations.”

ese_ajose:

“Tosin so you fit buy land for ikorodu ® , after una don insult ikorodu people tire let, welcome on board sir, we can't wait to have you here.”

aramideskitchen:

“Congratulations.”

hyfeanyi:

“Which one is your moms town just be proud of the area your money reach to buy land.”

chrizzyvibez:

“Tosin dey live in the future of 2025... Amen o make 2025 better for us.”

preshlee_gold:

“wish to know the real estate company who duped u.. I was also duped by @ buildbayltd with other people, lands worths millions. They av removed their selves from tagging, they had the guts to report my comments on their page because l asked for my land. Pls if anyone is seeing this, help me tell them to give me my land or refund my money.”

qwv001:

“You sef no small congratulations Tosin.”

nickkeytee:

“Congratulations.”

chefmarvel_:

“Congratulations.”

closetbycassy:

“Congratulations. But we still dey 2024 ooh.”

chinyereokwute:

“POV: A taste of your own medicine. But then again where tosin see money to buy land. I ohp it's not OS.”

annah xoxo:

“Congratulations Tosin.”

abbysclassic.ng:

“Congratulations Tosin, but then again.”

Tosin Silverdam reacts to not getting IV to Funke Akindele's premiere

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tosin Silverdam buzzed social media with a recent post about Funke Akindele, which he shared via his official Instagram page.

It is now public knowledge that Funke Akindele took over the timelines on social media during her movie premiere of Everybody Loves Jenifa.

All who mattered were invited to the invite via the signature Everybody Loves Jenifa pack. Unfortunately, Tosin Silverdam failed to secure one.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng