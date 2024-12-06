Two students of the Lagos State University (LASU) said they have graduated from the school and they are happy

They said they used to think that the University of Lagos (UNILAG) was a better school than LASU

In a video, the LASU students claimed their counterparts at UNILAG were still in 300 compared to them who had finished

Two ladies who studied at the Lagos State University (LASU) are happy that they have graduated.

One of the students, Crown Tomiwa, noted that they have graduated while their counterparts at UNILAG are still in school.

The students were happy to have graduated from LASU. Photo credit: TikTok/@crowntomiwa.

Source: TikTok

Tomiwa claimed that their mates are still at 100 level at the University of Lagos.

According to her, they used to think that UNILAG was a better school than LASU.

Her words:

"When we used to think UNILAG is better than LASU. Now we’ve graduated and they’re in 300l."

Some people who saw the video on TikTok argued that the two ladies were not telling the truth.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as ladies graduate form LASU

@ettimohammed2 said:

"UNILAG no give una admission una come dey talk."

@TikTok middle boy said:

"They are the same. LASU money is very expensive more dan UNILAG.

@Yeesha said:

"I feel like unilag is more interesting… I attended lasu but i always wanted to know what it felt like to attend unilag."

@Akingbolahanfootwears said:

"You sure? Unilag is the national pride."

@thatguy_danny asked:

"How is lasu school fees pls?"

@ADEMOLA ELENIYAN said:

"Lol .. Dey play.. the school of first choice in the nation is UNILAG."

@Iam EFLOW said:

"Even LASU VC go choose UNILAG."

@Adesanmi Matthew said:

"Stop playing with Unilag ooo..anywhere I carry their M.sc. reach dem dey bow."

@vicky pearl said:

"Oga relax ooo. Unilag better pass lasu oo. Just that lasu is faster."

Man graduates from UNILAG

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man graduated from the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The man made a post on X to celebrate his graduation, noting that he graduated after seven yers.

The man who studied law received a lot of congratulations from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng